Community Good Works

Abington Bank

Abington Bank, part of North Shore Bank and Hometown Financial Group, said it gave $5,000 to Veterans Legal Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free civil legal aid to economically disadvantaged veterans in Massachusetts.

Alltrust Credit Union

Alltrust Credit Union, based in Fairhaven, said it gave $2,000 to M.O. Life Food Pantry, in honor of retiring 37-year member of its board Fred Peccini.

Charles River Bank

Medway-based Charles River Bank said it gave $1,250 to Medway Foundation for Education, part of its ongoing support for the nonprofit that raises capital for programming in the town’s school system.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced that its 2024 donations totaled over $900,000 to 462 groups, plus 1,958 hours of staff volunteer time and seven financial education fairs for around 2,000 local high school seniors to educate them on credit, budgeting and the long-term impacts of certain financial decisions.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank said it gave $7,500 to Mass. Audubon’s Merrimack River eagle festival, held Feb. 15 at its Joppa Flats Education Center. The event taught local children and adults about the roles eagles play in the area’s habitat.

The Village Bank

More Than Words, a nonprofit that helps at-risk youth, got a $5,000 grant from the Mass. Bankers Association for financial literacy programming, The Village Bank announced. The bank said it has nominated the nonprofit after the two entities launched a partnership that saw five young people More Than Words serves paired with five bank employees to learn about banking and financial wellness. At More Than Words, youth ages 16-24 who are in foster-care, homeless, not in school or who are in the court system, learn to run an online and retail bookstore while also getting full wrap-around supports to take charge of their lives.