The Savings Bank Adds New COO

The Savings Bank, based in Wakefield, has appointed Craig MacKenzie to executive vice president and COO. MacKenzie replaces Raichelle Kallery who assumed the position of president and CEO.

“I am honored to join TSB,” MacKenzie said in a statement. “With the Bank’s reputation for excellence and strong commitment to driving transformative change for both customers and employees, this makes for an exciting journey ahead.”

MacKenzie brings over 25 years of experience in banking, including stints as a chief operating officer and in other leadership positions. He was COO at Northmark Bank and also was East Cambridge Savings Bank’s chief information officer and senior operations officer. Most recently, MacKenzie was the executive vice president and COO at Boston Firefighters Credit Union.

In his new role at The Savings Bank, MacKenzie will focus on innovation and expansion through product and service delivery, and increased digital capabilities designed to improve the customer experience and efficiency. Under his leadership, The Savings Bank is aiming to expand its small business banking capabilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Craig MacKenzie to the bank as EVP and chief operating officer,” Kallery said in a statement. “His extensive local experience, combined with his deep understanding of operational excellence and engagement, will undoubtedly further elevate our capabilities in the region.