Community Good Works

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown announced a $24,000 gift to the United Ways of Central, North-Central, and South-Central Massachusetts. The donation was made up of $14,000 worth of money raised by bank employees and a $10,000 corporate contribution.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank staff along with bank mascot Scratch the Savings Cat, visited Boylston Elementary School for “Read Across America Day” programming. This was the seventh year in a row the bank has participated.

Gilbane Building Company

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank announced two $2,500 donations to the Cape Neddick, Maine Center for Wildlife and The Chase Home for Children in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The former gift will fund the design, permitting, and construction of state-of-the-art wildlife healing enclosures to replace decades-old ones. The latter will help pay for fees and staff capacity to develop the content, record, engineer, and produce a 10-episode podcast series that highlights The Chase Home’s work.