Shant Banosian Is Rate’s New President, But He’ll Still Lead His Team

Shant Banosian has been named president of Rate Mortgage but will continue to lead his loan origination team and originate loans.

“At Rate, we never stand still and are never satisfied,” Rate Companies CEO Victor Ciardelli said in a statement. “Our mission is to push boundaries, relentlessly innovate, and empower our customers, loan officers, and referral partners with the best technology and platform in the industry. With Shant joining me in top leadership, we’re doubling down on our vision to make homeownership more cost-effective, faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever.”

Banosian originated over $1 billion in mortgage volume last year, making him the top loan officer in the country. According to data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman, Banosian originated $839.66 million in residential loans in Massachusetts last year.

“Becoming president of Rate is an incredible milestone in a journey that began in 2008,” Banosian said in an interview. “After years of building, leading, and serving as the nation’s top loan officer, this role is not just a title – it’s a commitment to elevating our team, our partners, and the clients we serve every day.”

While Banosian is becoming president, he will not be leaving his team and loan origination behind. He told Banker & Tradesman that he will continue to lead his team and originate loans.

“While my role has expanded, my commitment to my team and our partners and clients remains the same,” he said. “I will continue to be the visionary and leader of Team Banosian. We’ve built an incredible team over the years, and they have always been the secret to our success. We together will continue to deliver the exceptional service and results our clients and partners expect, and I’ll be right there leading the way.”