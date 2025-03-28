Community Good Works

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 announced $100,022 worth of mini-grants to 284 teachers from 82 local schools across Cape Cod, the Islands and Southeastern Massachusetts. The grants will fund educational projects the teachers developed, impacting over 26,000 students, the bank said.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, based in Hyannis, announced $45,000 worth of grants to several Barnstable County nonprofits including Cape Abilities, Cape Cod Times Neighbors Fund, Community Servings, Elder Services of Cape Cod & The Islands and Health Imperatives Inc.

Granite City Electric

Granite City Electric Supply, based in Quincy, donated an unspecified amount of electrical supplies to Essex County Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lowell, Habitat for Humanity of Greater PlymouthSouth Shore Habitat for Humanity, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank announced a $15,000 gift to LEAP for Education as the lead sponsor of the organization’s annual Great Expectations Gala. LEAP, a nonprofit based in Salem, provides free, comprehensive after-school and summer programs to underserved youth, focusing on academic achievement, college and career readiness and life skills development.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust donated $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity North Central Mass. to support critical repairs for low-income homeowners. The bank also made a $10,000 donation to Norht Star Family Services to support its work helping homeless families in northern Worcester County.