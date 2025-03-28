The Savings Bank Creates Small Business Unit

The Savings Bank has created a dedicated team to help it better meet the needs of small business customers.

“The Savings Bank embraces innovation that makes banking more convenient and more streamlined for our customers, coupled with exceptional service and local expertise,” The Savings Bank President and CEO Raichelle Kallery said in a statement. “We believe our business and commercial borrowing expertise is on par with, if not better than, the big banks.”

Under the leadership of Mike Rossetti, TSB vice president of small business and cash management, the team will work with businesses to develop and implement a banking and lending strategy. Small businesses can also utilize TSB Business Direct, the bank’s online fintech loan origination system that the bank says streamlines the lending process with paperless applications and faster loan decisions.

Rossetti joined The Savings Bank in 2021. He has worked with many small business banking customers and local businesses and has been credited for growing the bank’s business portfolio.

“I am delighted to have Mike Rossetti take on this new role within The Savings Bank,” Kallery said. “He will play a key role in driving further success for our business community.”

The creation of the unit comes at a time when business confidence overall has been on the decline in Massachusetts. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index declined 5.2 points to 50.4. It is the largest one-month drop since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.