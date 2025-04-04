Community Good Works

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown announced it was spending $6,500 to sponsor The Hanover Theatre’s production of the musical “Come From Away.”

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank, based in Taunton, announced that its 2024 giving totaled $2.8 million across grants to 265 different nonprofits in its South Coast service area.

Central One Credit Union

Shrewsbury’s Central One Credit Union announced a $5,000 donation to erase student lunch debt owed to the Shrewsbury Public Schools by families in need.

M&T Bank

Major regional lender M&T Bank announced $750,000 in donations to four organizations: Ascendus Inc.’s Massachusetts Small Business and Financial Education Program, Found in Translation’s language access fellowship for small businesses, the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition for “financial resilience” programming and Tech Foundary Inc.’s IT support training program for small businesses in the Pioneer Valley.