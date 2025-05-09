Community Good Works

BrightBridge Credit Union

Waltham-based BrightBridge Credit Union announced it had donated $20,000 to seed the Officer Paul Tracey Memorial Scholarship in partnership with the GoodWorks Foundation. The scholarship will give $1,600 annually to a graduating Waltham High School senior who intends to pursue a career in law enforcement or public safety. Tracey and National Grid employee Roderick Jackson were killed by a driver who plowed into a roadside work site in December 2023.

Clinton Savings Bank



Clinton Savings Bank staff raised money, matched by the bank dollar-for-dollar, to give a total $2,000 donation to the he Diaper-A-Day Pantry at the Church of The Good Shepherd in Clinton.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced a $1,500 donation to Into Action Recovery, the winner of its quarterly community-choice donation.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank announced a $2,500 gift to Southeastern New Hampshire Services. The donation will support the provision of addiction treatment services.

OneLocal Bank

Norwood-based OneLocal Bank gave $5,000 to the Norwood High School Post Prom Planning Committee to help fund the school’s annual after-prom party. The event, in its 36th year, aims to offer a substance-free celebration for students following the school’s prom and is funded entirely by donations.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank announced several donations:

$10,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill as the lead sponsor of two of its upcoming fundraisers.

$8,000 to Lazarus House Ministries. The nonprofit runs a food pantry, shelter assistance and other resources for vulnerable people and families in the Merrimack Valley.

$5,0000 to support Bethany Community Services’ annual golf fundraiser. The nonprofit provides independent and assisted living housing options.

$5,000 to support Opportunity Works’ 2025 golf tournament fundraiser. The nonprofit works to enhance quality of life for people with developmental disabilities.

$2,500 to the Psychological Center in Lawrence to help sponsor the group’s next fundraiser. Psychological Center provides substance abuse education & treatment, recovery support services, mental health counseling, safe shelter and life skills coaching.

Veritas Boston Wealth Management

Veritas Boston Wealth Management staff volunteered together at My Brother’s Keeper for the day on April 17 performing unspecified work. My Brother’s Keeper is a Christian ministry with locations in Easton and Dartmouth that delivers food and furniture to families in need across Southeastern Massachusetts, regardless of religious affiliation.