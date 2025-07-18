Community Good Works

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank announced it had given $400,000 in grants via its foundation to 100 nonprofits in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont from April to June. Recipients included Berkshire County Arc Inc., Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc., Seven Hills Foundation Inc. and Women’s Money Matters Inc.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Hyannis-based Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod announced its foundation made $20,000 worth of grants so far in the third quarter, pushing the foundation past $1 million in total giving since it was set up:

$5,000 to Falmouth Housing Trust to support installation of a wastewater nitrogen reduction system at its new Waquoit Bay housing development.

$5,000 to Farming Falmouth to provide funding for The Patch, a 6-acre farm and homestead to support the organization’s farming, food access and education programs.

$5,000 to Lower Cape Outreach Council to support its nine emergency food pantries providing groceries to households that visit from the Lower and Outer Cape.

$2,500 to Cape Cod Maritime Museum to support scholarships for its Young Mariner Program, an educational summer program for youth ages 8-12 teaching on maritime exploration and marine science with hands-on learning.

$2,000 to Amazing Grace of Cape Cod to support the full cost for one child to attend its week-long residential summer program at Camp Burgess in Sandwich, designed for children and families “affected by incarceration.”

Cummings

Cummings, the Woburn-based suburban office giant that directs its profits to a foundation, announced the 150 recipients from the latest cycle of its $30 Million Grant Program. The grants ranged from $30,000 to $750,000 each. Cummings awarded three-year grants to 125 organizations. The remaining 25 nonprofits were pledged 10-year funding of $300,000 to $750,000 each. Notable recipients include Building Mass Careers and nonprofit developer Harborlight Homes.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank said its foundation has made a $10 million, three-year commitment to its new “Career-Focused English Proficiency Initiative.” The bank’s announcement didn’t specify which organizations would be receiving funding from the effort, but the Boston Globe reported the bank plans in part to fund a new curriculum for existing programs, invest in training and supporting more teachers for local immigrants hoping to get better jobs through improving their English, and fund classes at existing nonprofits that already teach career-focused English classes.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union announced it gave $11,750 worth of scholarships to 9 area high school seniors, plus one from Florida.

Lee Bank

Lee Bank announced its foundation made $58,000 in grants to 12 organizations during its second-quarter grant cycle:

AdLib

Barrington Stage Company

Berkshire Art Center

Berkshire Bounty

Blackshires

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity

Elizabeth Freeman Center

Great Barrington Public Theater

Greenagers

Lee Youth Association

Roots Rising

Second Nature Arts

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced three donations whose recipients were chosen through its Community Giving Initiative where the public is invited to vote for potential recipients: