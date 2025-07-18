The Gossip Report: July 18, 2025

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive recent Massachusetts home sales looks like it could double as a movie set. The extensive, terraced backyard starts at a pool, pavilion and hot tub with built-in sunshades and chaise longues that appear to float on the water, before stepping down to a series of grassy platforms, one of which includes an in-ground trampoline.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June June 26-July 3, 2025.
1) 2 Commonwealth Ave. #16B, C and D, Boston
Price: $15,000,000 2
Buyer: First Comm Intl LLC
Seller: Ellen R. Cohen and Marjorie C. Stanzler
Agent: Lili Banani, Coldwell Banker
Size: 3,603 square feet
Sold: 6/27/2025
2) 7 Lauretta Lane, Nantucket
Price: $13,600,000
Buyer: Eec Management I LLC
Seller: 7 Lauretta Ln LLC
Agent: Debbie Cleveland and Jim Houghton, Jordan Real Estate
Size: 4,154 square feet on 2.99 acres
Sold: 7/3/2025
3) 410 Beacon St., Boston
Price: $12,000,000
Buyer: 410 Beacon Street RT
Seller: 410 Coinpurse RT
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 10,255 square feet
Sold: 6/27/2025
4) 56 Doublet Hill Road, Weston
Price: $9,200,000
Buyer: Sakiko Tani and Tomonori Tani
Seller: Anthony C. Powell
Agent: Jared Wilk and Traci Shulkin, Compass
Size: 7,418 square feet on 1.68 acres
Sold: 7/1/2025
5) 22 Liberty Drive #PH1D, Boston
Price: $7,750,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Anderson
Seller: Na Li
Agent: Anson Wu, Summer Xia and Yuki Wang, Compass
Size: 2,383 square feet
Sold: 6/30/2025