The Gossip Report: July 18, 2025

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive recent Massachusetts home sales looks like it could double as a movie set. The extensive, terraced backyard starts at a pool, pavilion and hot tub with built-in sunshades and chaise longues that appear to float on the water, before stepping down to a series of grassy platforms, one of which includes an in-ground trampoline.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June June 26-July 3, 2025.

Price: $15,000,000 2

Buyer: First Comm Intl LLC

Seller: Ellen R. Cohen and Marjorie C. Stanzler

Agent: Lili Banani, Coldwell Banker

Size: 3,603 square feet

Sold: 6/27/2025

Price: $13,600,000

Buyer: Eec Management I LLC

Seller: 7 Lauretta Ln LLC

Agent: Debbie Cleveland and Jim Houghton, Jordan Real Estate

Size: 4,154 square feet on 2.99 acres

Sold: 7/3/2025

Price: $12,000,000

Buyer: 410 Beacon Street RT

Seller: 410 Coinpurse RT

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 10,255 square feet

Sold: 6/27/2025

Price: $9,200,000

Buyer: Sakiko Tani and Tomonori Tani

Seller: Anthony C. Powell

Agent: Jared Wilk and Traci Shulkin, Compass

Size: 7,418 square feet on 1.68 acres

Sold: 7/1/2025

Price: $7,750,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Anderson

Seller: Na Li

Agent: Anson Wu, Summer Xia and Yuki Wang, Compass

Size: 2,383 square feet

Sold: 6/30/2025