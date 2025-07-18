Anchor Line JV Lands 41K Lease at Bedford Campus

A joint venture of Boston-based Anchor Line Partners and Alloy Properties secured a pair of leases in their suburban portfolio totaling 67,000 square feet in Bedford and Waltham.

At 100 Crosby Drive in Bedford, radiopharmaceutical company Lantheus leased 41,000 square feet. Known as The Core @ Crosby, the 9-building, 594,000 square-foot campus recently added a new amenity center including conference facilities.

And in Waltham, an undisclosed tenant leased 26,000 square feet at the 360,000 square-foot campus comprising four buildings on Second Avenue and Bear Hill Road.

Cushman & Wakefield represented Lantheus in the Bedford lease.

Dallas-based Alloy Properties is a life science and tech platform backed by TPG Real Estate Partners.