Community Good Works

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced a $2,000 donation to Why Me & Sherry’s House, in Worcester, raised through the company’s jeans day program. Sherry’s House is a place where children and their families can receive the support and encouragement during childhood cancer treatments.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced a $1,500 gift to Gateway Community Services, which provides support to people with developmental disabilities, seniors and others with special care needs in the Nashua area. The nonprofit was chosen through its quarterly Give-A-Click campaign, which picks grant recipients through a public vote.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union awarded $10,000 grants each to five nonprofits:

About Fresh, Boston: funds Fresh Truck mobile market program

Allston-Brighton Community Development Corporation, Boston: funds first-time homebuyer education and counseling programs

Boston Medical Center, Boston: funds the expansion of a patient financial coaching and “empowerment” program

Massachusetts Affordable Homeownership Alliance, Boston: funds Homeownership University program

We Are ALX, Wellesley: Funds ALX’s small business program

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it gave $3,000 to the Friends of Hampden Senor Citizens, a nonprofit that supports and promotes the Hampden Senior Center. The bank also announced a $2,500 gift to the Monson Free Library.

Both entities were selected through the bank’s Community Giving Initiative, which picks grant recipients through a public vote.

Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley announced $13,000 in scholarships had been awarded to 12 local college-bound students.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction announced its 14-person 2025 Pan-Mass Challenge team raised “more than $100,000” for this year’s ride to benefit for cancer research and treatment at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. That put the company’s lifetime fundraising for the cause over the $2 million mark, it said.

Vicinity Energy

Eleven employees from Boston-based Vicinity Energy, which supplies district steam to heat many buildings in downtown Boston, Back Bay and Kendall Square, took part in the Charles River Conservancy’s cleanup along the banks of the river.