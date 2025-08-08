The Gossip Report: Aug. 8, 2025

How about a Beacon Hill townhouse with the patio facing the street? That’s the fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive recent home sales. Although calling cobblestoned Spruce Court a “street” might be a stretch: Tucked behind one of the tallest residential buildings on Beacon Hill, it reads as an alleyway. And it’s so narrow that No. 7 and its cozy bluestone patio are hardly even visible to passersby.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 19-25, 2025.
1) 260-262 Commonwealth Ave. #3, Boston
Price: $9,650,000
Buyer: Mainland Properties NT
Seller: Comm Ave Partners LLC
Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 3,325 square feet
Sold: 7/22/2025
2) 150 Seaport Blvd. #14E, Boston
Price: $9,199,000
Buyer: Gph Irr St Regis 14e LLC
Seller: 150 Seaport LLC
Agent: Laura Rodriguez, The Collaborative Companies
Size: 2,627 square feet
Sold: 7/24/2025
3) 16 Seapine Road, Chatham
Price: $6,950,000
Buyer: Susan T Elcock T
Seller: 16 Seapine Road LLC
Agent: Chris Rhinesmith and Pam Wise, Compass
Size: 6,508 square feet on 1.01 acres
Sold: 7/24/2025
4) 1 East Hallowell Lane, Nantucket
Price: $6,425,000
Buyer: Edelweiss Hallowell LLC
Seller: Sachem Corner LLC
Agent: Lee Real Estate
Size: 2,690 square feet on 1.02 acres
Sold: 7/23/2025
5) 7 Spruce Court, Boston
Price: $6,000,000
Buyer: Katherine Clayton and Conor Lehan
Seller: Daniel J. Schiff
Agent: Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam, Gibson Sotheby’s
Size: 3,140 square feet
Sold: 7/24/2025