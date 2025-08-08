The Gossip Report: Aug. 8, 2025

How about a Beacon Hill townhouse with the patio facing the street? That’s the fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive recent home sales. Although calling cobblestoned Spruce Court a “street” might be a stretch: Tucked behind one of the tallest residential buildings on Beacon Hill, it reads as an alleyway. And it’s so narrow that No. 7 and its cozy bluestone patio are hardly even visible to passersby.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 19-25, 2025.

Price: $9,650,000

Buyer: Mainland Properties NT

Seller: Comm Ave Partners LLC

Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 3,325 square feet

Sold: 7/22/2025

Price: $9,199,000

Buyer: Gph Irr St Regis 14e LLC

Seller: 150 Seaport LLC

Agent: Laura Rodriguez, The Collaborative Companies

Size: 2,627 square feet

Sold: 7/24/2025

Price: $6,950,000

Buyer: Susan T Elcock T

Seller: 16 Seapine Road LLC

Agent: Chris Rhinesmith and Pam Wise, Compass

Size: 6,508 square feet on 1.01 acres

Sold: 7/24/2025

Price: $6,425,000

Buyer: Edelweiss Hallowell LLC

Seller: Sachem Corner LLC

Agent: Lee Real Estate

Size: 2,690 square feet on 1.02 acres

Sold: 7/23/2025

Price: $6,000,000

Buyer: Katherine Clayton and Conor Lehan

Seller: Daniel J. Schiff

Agent: Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam, Gibson Sotheby’s

Size: 3,140 square feet

Sold: 7/24/2025