Community Good Works

GFA Federal Credit Union

GFA Federal Credit Union, based in Gardner, announced a $75,000, three-year gift to Heywood Hospital, also in Gardner, beginning with an initial $25,000 donation this year.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank made a $2,500 donation to the the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship. The nonprofit “works to invest in the future of females in the Greater Springfield communities by encouraging and empowering them to pursue higher education,” Monson Savings said. The recipient was selected via the bank’s Community Giving Initiative, which lets community members vote for donation recipients.

Monson Savings also announced a $2,000 gift to the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, also chosen in the same fashion. Miracle League is a baseball league for children ages 4-19 with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies, the Boston-based affordable housing developer, announced it’s awarded $70,000 in scholarships to 60 residents of the apartment communities it manages across 10 states, including Massachusetts. Recipients were selected based on their academic performance, financial need and “demonstrated leadership in school, community, or place of work,” WinnCompanies said.