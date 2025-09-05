JLL Names New Leaders for New England Multifamily Team

JLL named a pair of new co-leaders of its New England market’s multifamily sales team after hiring two former Cushman & Wakefield executives.

Jon Bryant and John Flaherty joined JLL’s Boston office as managing directors last month and will oversee the brokerage’s investment sales and advisory practice across New England.

The duo have combined to broker nearly $10 billion in transactions during their careers, including urban and suburban apartment properties, mixed-use properties and development sites.

Bryant began his career at Boston Realty Advisors and worked at Colliers before joining Cushman & Wakefield in 2021.

Flaherty started out his real estate career at Colliers in 2016 before joining Cushman & Wakefield as a director in 2021.

“Their combined expertise and extensive transaction experience will significantly strengthen our multifamily investment sales advisory business in New England,” JLL Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Boston Capital Markets Brett Paulsrud said in a statement.

The pair replaces Martha Nay, who recently departed JLL, as head of the multifamily team.