Community Good Works

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston said employees volunteered at Boston Area Gleaners and Catie’s Closet last month. At Boston Area Gleaners, employees sorted and packed 5,628 pounds of corn and lettuce donated by local farms, for distribution to food banks and meal programs around the region. At Catie’s Closet, FHLB Boston workers sorted through donated clothing to be gifted to Massachusetts public school students in need. FHLB Boston also donated $4,700 plus two boxes full of clothing and other essentials to Catie’s Closet.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bankgave $10,000 to an emergency food pantry operated by Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood.

The Peabody Companies

A 52-person team organized by Braintree-based real estate and property management firm The Peabody Companies raised $5,000 for the Dimock Center during the latter’s 5K run and 2-mile walk fundraiser last month. Dimock is a community health center serving Boston’s Roxbury, Dorchester and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods.

Peabody Companies also said 30 staff members volunteered last month serving lunch at Women’s Lunch Place in Boston’s Back Bay. The nonprofit supports women experiencing homelessness, poverty or food insecurity.

And company Vice President of Strategic Development Whitney Pulsifer raised $3,200 running the Falmouth Road Race on behalf of Metro Housing|Boston, a nonprofit that provides support services to people and families facing housing insecurity and also administers housing voucher programs.

Vantage Builders

Waltham construction firm Vantage Builders raised $50,000 to Fisher House Boston during its 100-golfer annual charity tournament at Franklin Country Club. Fisher House Boston provides free lodging and support services to military families receiving medical care in Boston.