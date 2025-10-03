The Gossip Report: Oct. 3, 2025

The second home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive Massachusetts home sales takes its street name – Sea View Avenue – seriously. Wide banks of windows, plus a pair of sliding glass doors, look out onto the beach and Martha’s Vineyard Sound and bring in plenty of light to illuminate the updates its new owners will doubtless undertake: Nearby homes sold in recent years suggest this home’s value might have room to grow after updates.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Sept. 13-19, 2025.

Price: $15,000,000

Buyer: Wetu Real Estate Inc

Seller: Thomas C Succop QPRT

Agent: Jessica Newman and Marybeth Gibson, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 2,939 square feet on 1.6 acres

Sold: 9/17/2025

Price: $9,271,500

Buyer: Michael W Fish RET

Seller: Kaner Diane E Est

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 3,859 square feet on 2.52 acres

Sold: 9/16/2025

Price: $7,500,000

Buyer: 36 Ktirio LLC

Seller: An Thinh Development Limited Inc.

Agent: Nicholas Mattia and Emily Corsaro, Luxury Residential Group LLC

Size: 2,630 square feet

Sold: 9/15/2025

Price: $7,201,750

Buyer: The North Star 118 LLC

Seller: Ack North Star Prop LLC

Agent: Cam Gammill, Fisher Real Estate

Size: 4,468 square feet on 0.24 acres

Sold: 9/15/2025

Price: $7,000,000

Buyer: Agapetos T

Seller: Sgg Mount Vernon LLC

Agent: Glenn Forger, Olde Forge Realty

Size: 3,299 square feet

Sold: 9/19/2025