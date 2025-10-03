The Gossip Report: Oct. 3, 2025

The second home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive Massachusetts home sales takes its street name – Sea View Avenue – seriously. Wide banks of windows, plus a pair of sliding glass doors, look out onto the beach and Martha’s Vineyard Sound and bring in plenty of light to illuminate the updates its new owners will doubtless undertake: Nearby homes sold in recent years suggest this home’s value might have room to grow after updates.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Sept. 13-19, 2025.
1) 83 Squam Road, Nantucket
Price: $15,000,000
Buyer: Wetu Real Estate Inc
Seller: Thomas C Succop QPRT
Agent: Jessica Newman and Marybeth Gibson, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 2,939 square feet on 1.6 acres
Sold: 9/17/2025
2) 545 Sea View Ave., Osterville
Price: $9,271,500
Buyer: Michael W Fish RET
Seller: Kaner Diane E Est
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 3,859 square feet on 2.52 acres
Sold: 9/16/2025
3) 1 Dalton St. #3601, Boston
Price: $7,500,000
Buyer: 36 Ktirio LLC
Seller: An Thinh Development Limited Inc.
Agent: Nicholas Mattia and Emily Corsaro, Luxury Residential Group LLC
Size: 2,630 square feet
Sold: 9/15/2025
4) 11 Ellens Way, Nantucket
Price: $7,201,750
Buyer: The North Star 118 LLC
Seller: Ack North Star Prop LLC
Agent: Cam Gammill, Fisher Real Estate
Size: 4,468 square feet on 0.24 acres
Sold: 9/15/2025
5) 71 Mount Vernon St. #2, Boston
Price: $7,000,000
Buyer: Agapetos T
Seller: Sgg Mount Vernon LLC
Agent: Glenn Forger, Olde Forge Realty
Size: 3,299 square feet
Sold: 9/19/2025