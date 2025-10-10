Community Good Works

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced a $2 million gift to the city of Lynn’s public school system to support the expansion of the Frederick Douglass Collegiate Academy. The school is being relocated to Eastern Bank’s former 195 Market St. office building in downtown Lynn which the bank sold to the city for $12 million in October 2024. The building also now houses the Lynn Public Schools’ administrative offices, freeing up classroom space elsewhere in the district.

The Saving Bank

Wakefield-based The Saving Bank announced a $10,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro North to help fund programs and activities, including the organization’s upcoming gala.

Webster Five

Auburn-based bank Webster Five announced $88,000 in grants to 19 nonprofit organizations serving communities across Massachusetts and northeastern Connecticut. Recipients included Catholic Charities of Worcester County, the Massachusetts Fair Housing Center and Worcester Youth Orchestras.