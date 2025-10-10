The Gossip Report: Oct. 10, 2025

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales, on Nantucket, is more “chateau” than “sea captain” on the inside. That starts with the spiral staircase that greets you as you enter, followed by what appears in the listing photos to be a marble checkerboard hallway leading to the enormous kitchen its equally large Lacanche range (made in Burgundy, France) surmounted by a range hood big enough to echo a mansard roof. Per the listing, the property also comes with Historic District Commission approval for a 3,000-square-foot guest house.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Sept. 20-26, 2025.

Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: Casino Partners II LLC

Seller: K22s LLC

Agent: Diana Minshall, Diana Minshall Real Estate

Size: 4,132 square feet on 0.12 acres

Sold: 9/23/2025

Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: Richard J Leblanc RET

Seller: 108 Shore Road RT

Agent: Frank Denauw, Frank G. Denauw Esq.

Size: 5,571 square feet on 1.38 acres

Sold: 9/24/2025

Price: $8,750,000

Buyer: Douglas T. Lake Jr.

Seller: Childrens T

Agent: Ed Gillum, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 2,692 square feet on 0.51 acres

Sold: 9/24/2025

Price: $8,250,000

Buyer: JCM Duxbury Acquisitions LLC

Seller: Maribeth P. Brostowski

Agent: Beth Dickerson and Michael Moran, Gibson Sotheby’s

Size: 7,448 square feet on 1.87 acres

Sold: 9/23/2025

Price: $7,790,000

Buyer: RCLC Chatham Properties LLC

Seller: Age Real Estate Investments LLC

Agent: Chris Rhinesmith, Jessica Blute and Pam Wise, Compass

Size: 3,164 square feet on 0.53 ares

Sold: 9/24/2025