The Gossip Report: Oct. 10, 2025

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales, on Nantucket, is more “chateau” than “sea captain” on the inside. That starts with the spiral staircase that greets you as you enter, followed by what appears in the listing photos to be a marble checkerboard hallway leading to the enormous kitchen its equally large Lacanche range (made in Burgundy, France) surmounted by a range hood big enough to echo a mansard roof. Per the listing, the property also comes with Historic District Commission approval for a 3,000-square-foot guest house.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Sept. 20-26, 2025.
1) 126 Main St., Nantucket
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: Casino Partners II LLC
Seller: K22s LLC
Agent: Diana Minshall, Diana Minshall Real Estate
Size: 4,132 square feet on 0.12 acres
Sold: 9/23/2025
2) 108 Shore Road, Chatham
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: Richard J Leblanc RET
Seller: 108 Shore Road RT
Agent: Frank Denauw, Frank G. Denauw Esq.
Size: 5,571 square feet on 1.38 acres
Sold: 9/24/2025
3) 78 Cliff Road, Nantucket
Price: $8,750,000
Buyer: Douglas T. Lake Jr.
Seller: Childrens T
Agent: Ed Gillum, J Pepper Frazier Co.
Size: 2,692 square feet on 0.51 acres
Sold: 9/24/2025
4) 21 River Lane, Duxbury
Price: $8,250,000
Buyer: JCM Duxbury Acquisitions LLC
Seller: Maribeth P. Brostowski
Agent: Beth Dickerson and Michael Moran, Gibson Sotheby’s
Size: 7,448 square feet on 1.87 acres
Sold: 9/23/2025
5) 169 Shore Road, Chatham
Price: $7,790,000
Buyer: RCLC Chatham Properties LLC
Seller: Age Real Estate Investments LLC
Agent: Chris Rhinesmith, Jessica Blute and Pam Wise, Compass
Size: 3,164 square feet on 0.53 ares
Sold: 9/24/2025