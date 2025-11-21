Community Good Works

Students from New Bedford's Gomes Elementary pose for a photo with teachers, schools officials and Bristol County Savings Bank executives including President and CEO John Silva (back row, third from left) to mark the bank's $25,000 donation to the school's library. Photo courtesy of Bristol County Savings Bank

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union announced it was sponsoring 100 wreaths as part of the Wreaths Across America program and in partnership with North Andover Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2104. The wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at North Andover’s Ridgewood Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced its foundation was making a $25,000 grant to the New Bedford Public Schools to help support the “revival” of the library at Alfred J. Gomes Elementary School in the city’s southern neighborhoods.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced its employees recently donated $1,500 to Berlin Family Food Pantry, West Boylston Food Pantry, and W.H.E.A.T. Community Services to “help provide meals and essential support to families in need throughout the community.”

