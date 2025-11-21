The Gossip Report: Nov. 21, 2025

A modernist gem takes the fourth spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. Built in 1970 and at one point home to one of the Boston Chicken founders, the home is full of drama, starting with its stark black cladding and a deep, covered entryway whose ceiling is covered in tiles hidden from view until you’re practically underneath it. The aesthetic of its Japanese-style interior courtyard extends to the backyard and pool, visible through enormous, floor-to-ceiling windows.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 1-7, 2025.

Price: $10,189,494

Buyer: Lori A. Priore and Thomas A. Priore

Seller: 55 King Point Way RT

Agent: Unknown agent

Size: 6,148 square feet on 4.19 acres

Sold: 11/3/2025

Price: $9,650,000

Buyer: Kenningham 2018 Mgmt T

Seller: Marianne Renaid T

Agent: Sharon Mabile, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 4,970 square feet on 0.96 acres

Sold: 11/6/2025

Price: $6,975,000

Buyer: Aerie Holdings LLC

Seller: Dsen Cambridge NT

Agent: Amy Mizner, Gibson Sotheby’s International

Size: 2,170 square feet

Sold: 11/6/2025

Price: $6,051,000

Buyer: 50 Crestwood Road NT

Seller: 50 Crestwood RT

Agent: Erin Baumgartner, Compass

Size: 6,479 square feet on 1.32 acres

Sold: 11/5/2025

Price: $6,000,000

Buyer: Ramin Farzaneh-Far and Laura Tarter

Seller: Marshall RT

Agent: Lili Banani, Coldwell Banker – Boston

Size: 5,790 square feet on 0.67 acres

Sold: 11/7/2025