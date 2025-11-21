The Gossip Report: Nov. 21, 2025

A modernist gem takes the fourth spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. Built in 1970 and at one point home to one of the Boston Chicken founders, the home is full of drama, starting with its stark black cladding and a deep, covered entryway whose ceiling is covered in tiles hidden from view until you’re practically underneath it. The aesthetic of its Japanese-style interior courtyard extends to the backyard and pool, visible through enormous, floor-to-ceiling windows. 

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 1-7, 2025.

 

 

 

 

1) 55 King Point Way, Edgartown 

Price: $10,189,494 
Buyer: Lori A. Priore and Thomas A. Priore 
Seller: 55 King Point Way RT 
Agent: Unknown agent 
Size: 6,148 square feet on 4.19 acres 
Sold: 11/3/2025 

 

2) 53 Grist Mill Lane, Chatham

Price: $9,650,000 
Buyer: Kenningham 2018 Mgmt T 
Seller: Marianne Renaid T 
Agent: Sharon Mabile, BHHS Robert Paul Properties 
Size: 4,970 square feet on 0.96 acres 
Sold: 11/6/2025 

 

3) 975 Memorial Drive #1105, Cambridge 

Price: $6,975,000 
Buyer: Aerie Holdings LLC 
Seller: Dsen Cambridge NT 
Agent: Amy Mizner, Gibson Sotheby’s International 
Size: 2,170 square feet 
Sold: 11/6/2025

 

4) 50 Crestwood Road, Newton

Price: $6,051,000 
Buyer: 50 Crestwood Road NT 
Seller: 50 Crestwood RT 
Agent: Erin Baumgartner, Compass 
Size: 6,479 square feet on 1.32 acres 
Sold: 11/5/2025

 

5) 33 Leicester St., Brookline 

Price: $6,000,000 
Buyer: Ramin Farzaneh-Far and Laura Tarter 
Seller: Marshall RT 
Agent: Lili Banani, Coldwell Banker – Boston 
Size: 5,790 square feet on 0.67 acres 
Sold: 11/7/2025

0