The Gossip Report: Nov. 21, 2025

A modernist gem takes the fourth spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. Built in 1970 and at one point home to one of the Boston Chicken founders, the home is full of drama, starting with its stark black cladding and a deep, covered entryway whose ceiling is covered in tiles hidden from view until you’re practically underneath it. The aesthetic of its Japanese-style interior courtyard extends to the backyard and pool, visible through enormous, floor-to-ceiling windows.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 1-7, 2025.
1) 55 King Point Way, Edgartown
Price: $10,189,494
Buyer: Lori A. Priore and Thomas A. Priore
Seller: 55 King Point Way RT
Agent: Unknown agent
Size: 6,148 square feet on 4.19 acres
Sold: 11/3/2025
2) 53 Grist Mill Lane, Chatham
Price: $9,650,000
Buyer: Kenningham 2018 Mgmt T
Seller: Marianne Renaid T
Agent: Sharon Mabile, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 4,970 square feet on 0.96 acres
Sold: 11/6/2025
3) 975 Memorial Drive #1105, Cambridge
Price: $6,975,000
Buyer: Aerie Holdings LLC
Seller: Dsen Cambridge NT
Agent: Amy Mizner, Gibson Sotheby’s International
Size: 2,170 square feet
Sold: 11/6/2025
4) 50 Crestwood Road, Newton
Price: $6,051,000
Buyer: 50 Crestwood Road NT
Seller: 50 Crestwood RT
Agent: Erin Baumgartner, Compass
Size: 6,479 square feet on 1.32 acres
Sold: 11/5/2025
5) 33 Leicester St., Brookline
Price: $6,000,000
Buyer: Ramin Farzaneh-Far and Laura Tarter
Seller: Marshall RT
Agent: Lili Banani, Coldwell Banker – Boston
Size: 5,790 square feet on 0.67 acres
Sold: 11/7/2025