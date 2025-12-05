Community Good Works

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown announced a $10,000 gift to the Day Kimball Healthcare Foundation to support its junior volunteer program in Northeast Connecticut and other Day Kimball services. The junior volunteer program offers local high school students hands-on experience in healthcare, encouraging future careers in the medical field.

BrightBridge Credit Union

BrightBridge Credit Union, based in Lawrence, said it gave $7,500 to the Plymouth Public Library foundation to support the latter’s public events in 2026, including a golf tournament, an arts and crafts festival and its Taste of the Town festival.

Clinton Savings Bank

Employees at Clinton Savings Bank organized their latest annual coat drive to benefit WHEAT Community Connections, a social services provider serving the town of Clinton that’s part of the United Way of Tri-County. This year’s coat drive netted 65 new and gently-used coats for residents in need.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced $2,000 worth of grants to eight small businesses through the city of Leominster’s Small Business Support Fund. The money can be used to pay rent or a mortgage for a business’ property, utility bills, reopening or adapting a business and other operating expenses necessary to sustain a business.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Insurance Agency, an arm of Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union, announced a $20,000 grant to Berkshire County Kids’ Place. The insurance agency, which partners with Arbella Insurance, was invited to apply for and one of 10 that received a grants from Arbella’s foundation to donate to a nonprofit of its choice.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank announced a $15,000 grant to pay for new radios for the town of Dighton’s Police, Fire and Public Works departments.