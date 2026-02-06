Community Good Works

BankHometown

BankHometown said it gave $10,000 to Northeast Opportunities for Wellness, a local provider of wellness programming and resources.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank said it gave $20,000 to The Coalition for Health Equity and Early Development. The group provides early learning programming and resources to families in Fall River, New Bedford and Rhode Island.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank said its foundation recently made $138,325 in grants to 15 nonprofits across the South Coast.

Lee Bank

Lee Bank said it gave $48,800 to 13 local groups during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it gave $100,000 to support the Scantic Valley YMCA’s capital campaign. The nonprofit is raising money to fund major facility renovations and enhancements.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank said it made $363,200 in donations to 13 community nonprofits, museums and schools during the second half of 2025.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced $12,500 donations to both A Place to Turn and the Natick Service Council. A Place To Turn provides food, diapers and personal care items to MetroWest residents in need. Natick Service Council is a nonprofit that supports town residents “who are experiencing hardship or economic uncertainty by promoting self-sufficiency,” the bank said.

The bank also announced separate donations to two Framingham food pantries: $11,200 to Daniel’s Table that combined a $10,000 gift from the bank and $1,200 from its board of directors, and $12,500 to the St. Bridget Food Pantry of St. Bridget Parish.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust said its foundation committed $150,000 to New Bedford Community Health’s fundraiser to support an expansion of its primary care services in the city.