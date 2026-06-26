Community Good Works

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank said it gave $100,000 to New Bedford Community Health’s 2026 capital campaign. The nonprofit is raising money to renovate a vacant retail property into a “modern primary care center” that will be able to serve 3,000 new patients per year.

BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate

BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate announced it raised $144,000 for the Sunshine Kids foundation at an annual fundraiser at the Wynchmere Beach Club. The foundation provides positive group activities and opportunities, all free of charge, to children with cancer, their families and hospitals across the country.

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union announced $26,500 in scholarships to 18 local students pursuing higher education.

The credit union also announced that its annual golf tournament fundraiser brought in $71,000 for its foundation.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced more than 300 bank employees spent the day volunteering at 18 different nonprofits and projects throughout its services area in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island as part of its anual employee volunteer day.

The bank also announced $100,000 in grants to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, based in Taunton, to help pay for a new, expanded childcare center.

CambridgeSeven

Architecture firm CambridgeSeven announced the recipient of its ninth annual $5,000 STEAM scholarship for a Cambridge Rindge and Latin School graduating senior: Jahmari Yakubu, who’s headed to Franklin Cummings Tech to pursue a degree in construction management.

The Ferris Companies

The Ferris Companies, a Southborough-based developer, announced a $100,000 gift to the city of Marlborough for renovations to local ballfields, $74,000 to support the construction of a new fire station and $50,000 to expand and improve local public trails around Lake Williams. The company recently completed permitting for a 74-unit condominium project at 130 Lizotte Drive in the city.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union said it awarded $18,500 in scholarships to credit union members who are incoming freshmen and current college students attending an accredited two or four-year college or university.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced a $2,500 gift to the South End Community Center in Springfield and a $2,000 gift to the Monson Free Library. The nonprofits were chosen by the public as part of the bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative.

Suffolk

John Fish, CEO of Boston-based Suffolk Construction, and his wife Cynthia Fish made a $20 million personal gift to Cape Cod Healthcare, the largest single contribution to the healthcare system to date. The money will “fund new initiatives across the system focused on elder care, as well as overall patient care and expanded access for the community,” Cape Cod Healthcare said. Barnstable’s Cape Cod Hospital will be renamed to the Cynthia G. and John F. Fish Campus at Cape Cod Hospital in recognition of the gift.