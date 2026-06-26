The Gossip Report: June 26, 2026

A rare two houses in Brookline’s exclusive Cottage Farm Historic District take the first and third spots in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. The 67-acre neighborhood is a rare instance of stately, single-family mansions on large lots close to Boston’s busiest neighborhoods. Cottage Farm was one of the first purpose-built suburban residential developments, platted by Brahmin industrialist Amos A. Lawrence starting in the 1850s to take advantage of a brand-new railroad station near the foot of today’s Boston University Bridge.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 6-12, 2026.

Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: Ar RT

Seller: Courtney M. Forrester and Michael A. Forrester

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 7,971 square feet on 0.24 acres

Sold: 6/8/2026

Price: $9,650,000

Buyer: A Pleasant Surprise LLC

Seller: Mangrove Pine Hldg LLC

Agent: Nicole Bousquet, Great Point Properties

Size: 5,301 square feet on 0.28 acres

Sold: 6/12/2026

Price: $8,650,000

Buyer: Anel Von Schuckmann

Seller: Ivy Brookline Dev LLC

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 4,711 square feet on 0.32 acres

Sold: 6/9/2026

Price: $6,900,000

Buyer: Ashley Boer and Charles F. Boer

Seller: Michele Landes and William Landes

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 6,365 square feet on 1.94 acres

Sold: 6/12/2026

Price: $5,600,000

Buyer: Harcourt LLC

Seller: SSS FT 82

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 2,129 square feet

Sold: 6/12/2026