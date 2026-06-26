The Gossip Report: June 26, 2026

A rare two houses in Brookline’s exclusive Cottage Farm Historic District take the first and third spots in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. The 67-acre neighborhood is a rare instance of stately, single-family mansions on large lots close to Boston’s busiest neighborhoods. Cottage Farm was one of the first purpose-built suburban residential developments, platted by Brahmin industrialist Amos A. Lawrence starting in the 1850s to take advantage of a brand-new railroad station near the foot of today’s Boston University Bridge.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 6-12, 2026.
1) 22 Worthington Road, Brookline
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: Ar RT
Seller: Courtney M. Forrester and Michael A. Forrester
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 7,971 square feet on 0.24 acres
Sold: 6/8/2026
2) 9 Pleasant St., Nantucket
Price: $9,650,000
Buyer: A Pleasant Surprise LLC
Seller: Mangrove Pine Hldg LLC
Agent: Nicole Bousquet, Great Point Properties
Size: 5,301 square feet on 0.28 acres
Sold: 6/12/2026
3) 90 Ivy St., Brookline
Price: $8,650,000
Buyer: Anel Von Schuckmann
Seller: Ivy Brookline Dev LLC
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 4,711 square feet on 0.32 acres
Sold: 6/9/2026
4) 240 Baxters Neck Road, Marstons Mills
Price: $6,900,000
Buyer: Ashley Boer and Charles F. Boer
Seller: Michele Landes and William Landes
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 6,365 square feet on 1.94 acres
Sold: 6/12/2026
5) 22 Liberty Drive #11D, Boston
Price: $5,600,000
Buyer: Harcourt LLC
Seller: SSS FT 82
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 2,129 square feet
Sold: 6/12/2026