Community Good Works

Beacon Bank

Boston-based Beacon Bank said it gave $600,000 to 180 nonprofits across its footprint in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it gave $30,000 in scholarships to 15 graduating seniors at high schools in its Western and Central Massachusetts footprint. Recipients were chosen based on their academic accomplishments, community involvement, and dedication to personal growth.

Monson Savings also announced a $5,000 donation to Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation’s Harrison and Diane Quirk Learn & Save Program, a 12-month matched savings program designed to help low-to-moderate income residents of the Quaboag Valley and southern Worcester County build financial knowledge, establish healthy savings habits, and work toward achieving personal financial goals.

The bank also recently announced a $1,000 donation to the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, chosen by the public through its Community Giving Initiative. The donation will help the organization continue providing children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball in an inclusive, supportive environment.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Boston-based Shawmut Design and Construction’s cycling team completed the 19th annual Pan-Mass Challenge earlier this month. The team has raised $83,775 this year towards a $100,000 goal, and has raised $2.32 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute over the last several years, according to its online tracker.

Suffolk

Employees from at construction firm Suffolk recently filled 150 new backpacks with school supplies during a volunteer event at its Boston headquarters. The 150 backpacks will be distributed to students at Lowell High School prior to the new school year. Suffolk is the construction manager for the current Lowell High School renovation and expansion project.

TruNorth Bank

Peabody-based TruNorth Bank said it gave $10,000 to be the title sponsor of the Peabody International Festival in September. The event brings music, dance, food and art from around the world to Peabody Square.