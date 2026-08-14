The Gossip Report: Aug. 14, 2026

One of three new houses artfully tucked onto a frying pan-shaped site near downtown Nantucket takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. An affiliate of Danvers-based developer KEMS bought the parcel for $5.2 million in 2022, public records show. Architect Finegold Alexander was able to find room for three, good-sized homes despite losing a large part of the site to a wetlands buffer zone. The tightly-packed nature of the houses even adds to the historic feel of the new buildings.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for July 25-31, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $9,250,000

Buyer: Vineyard Life LLC

Seller: Muzzillo FT

Agent: Alyssa Halisky, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 5,043 square feet on 0.3 acres

Sold: 7/31/2026

Price: $7,800,000

Buyer: Castle Point House LLC

Seller: 255 Bayberry Way LLC

Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 4,896 square feet on 5.98 acres

Sold: 7/29/2026

Price: $5,600,000

Buyer: Richard W Wagner RET

Seller: Howard H. Stevenson

Agent: Gail Roberts and Ed Feijo, Coldwell Banker – Cambridge

Size: 2,102 square feet

Sold: 7/31/2026

Price: $5,450,000

Buyer: Cotuit Property T

Seller: Peter Y Whittier RET

Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS

Size: 3,343 square feet on 3.79 acrs

Sold: 7/29/2026

Price: $5,250,000

Buyer: Ditch Investments LLC

Seller: Doherty Ack LLC

Agent: Janice Dumont, JD Advisors

Size: 2,841 square feet on 0.15 acres

Sold: 7/31/2026