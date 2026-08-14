The Gossip Report: Aug. 14, 2026

One of three new houses artfully tucked onto a frying pan-shaped site near downtown Nantucket takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. An affiliate of Danvers-based developer KEMS bought the parcel for $5.2 million in 2022, public records show. Architect Finegold Alexander was able to find room for three, good-sized homes despite losing a large part of the site to a wetlands buffer zone. The tightly-packed nature of the houses even adds to the historic feel of the new buildings.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for July 25-31, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 52 South Summer St., Edgartown
Price: $9,250,000
Buyer: Vineyard Life LLC
Seller: Muzzillo FT
Agent: Alyssa Halisky, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 5,043 square feet on 0.3 acres
Sold: 7/31/2026
2) 255 Bayberry Way, Osterville
Price: $7,800,000
Buyer: Castle Point House LLC
Seller: 255 Bayberry Way LLC
Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 4,896 square feet on 5.98 acres
Sold: 7/29/2026
3) 975 Memorial Drive #201, Cambridge
Price: $5,600,000
Buyer: Richard W Wagner RET
Seller: Howard H. Stevenson
Agent: Gail Roberts and Ed Feijo, Coldwell Banker – Cambridge
Size: 2,102 square feet
Sold: 7/31/2026
4) 1065 Old Post Road, Cotuit
Price: $5,450,000
Buyer: Cotuit Property T
Seller: Peter Y Whittier RET
Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS
Size: 3,343 square feet on 3.79 acrs
Sold: 7/29/2026
5) 6 Mariner Way, Nantucket
Price: $5,250,000
Buyer: Ditch Investments LLC
Seller: Doherty Ack LLC
Agent: Janice Dumont, JD Advisors
Size: 2,841 square feet on 0.15 acres
Sold: 7/31/2026