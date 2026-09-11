Community Good Works

Our regular roundup of donations, volunteering and other charitable activity in Massachusetts’ real estate and banking communities. Submit your activity, including specifics about your donations if applicable, to editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank said its foundation committed $150,000 to Attleboro Enterprises Inc. to support the renovation of a building the nonprofit recently bought, in order to turn it into a day center for local people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

J Barrett & Company

Beverley-based brokerage J Barrett & Company announced it gathered six bins of school supplies and two boxes of teacher supplies for students and teachers at the Doyon and Winthrop elementary schools in Ipswich. The donations were gathered during a July 7-Aug. 18 school supplies drive the brokerage’s agents organized.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it gave $1,000 to Aida’s Food Truck, selected through its 2026 Community Giving Initiative. Aida’s Food Truck is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families facing food insecurity throughout the region.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank said it donated $7,150 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires. The money went to help the club put on its annual fundraising golf tournament and fund scholarships for its annual Camp Russell program.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank announced a pair of $10,000 gifts, via its foundation, to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem and NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire. The donations were to mark the opening of Needham Bank’s new Salem, New Hampshire branch.