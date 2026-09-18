Community Good Works

Our regular roundup of donations, volunteering and other charitable activity in Massachusetts’ real estate and banking communities. Submit your activity, including specifics about your donations if applicable, to editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

City Realty Group

Developer and real estate firm City Realty Group said it gave $26,000 worth of scholarships to 13 Boston-area students through its City Kids nonprofit. The $2,000 scholarships will help the students pay for tuition, books and other higher education expenses.

The Davenport Companies

South Yarmouth-based real estate firm The Davenport Companies announced $300,000 was raised at the company’s 25th annual Seaside Le Mans go-kart race on Sept. 12. More than 90 drivers got behind the wheel of Formula One-style karts competing on a quarter-mile mile outdoor track throughout Mashpee Commons. The money will be donated to the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, Behavioral Health Innovators, Cape Cod Healthcare, Family Table Collaborative and Homeless Not Hopeless.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it gave $2,000 to ClubOh, chosen by a public vote through the bank’s Community Giving Initiative. ClubOh is “dedicated to creating meaningful connections and supporting individuals and families throughout the community through outreach programs, partnerships, and initiatives designed to improve quality of life and strengthen local neighborhoods,” the bank said.

TruNorth Bank

Beverly-based TruNorth Bank said its foundation gave $30,000 to the Peabody Education Foundation to support its mental wellness initiative.

Vantage Builders

Vantage Builders said it raised $35,000 for Fisher House Boston during its fifth annual charity golf tournament on Aug. 10. Fisher House Boston provides free lodging and support to military families receiving medical care in Boston.

W. L. French Excavating

Billerica-based W. L. French Excavating Corporation pledged $25,000 to sponsor Bring Back The Trades’ 2026 Massachusetts Skills Expo, planned for Oct. 29. The Marlborough event and its nonprofit organizer, Bring Back the Trades, are aimed at making young people aware of careers in the building trades, and helping build out the region’s talent pipeline. W.L. French is also donating two $2,500 scholarships to help students pursue a career in the trades, Bring Back the Trades said.