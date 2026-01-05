Commuter Rail Fare Gates Go Live at South Station

Last week, commuter rail passengers started to have to tap or scan their train tickets to enter the track area at South Station, as the MBTA began a major change in fare collection operations.

The T and and its commuter rail operator Keolis Commuter Services announced Dec. 29 that installation of fare gates at the Boston transportation hub is complete and gates will be phased into operations. The T also released a how-to video and said station staff will be available on concourses to help passengers.

The layout includes 40 gates installed around the concourse area, including 11 wider gates that allow room for wheelchairs, scooters, bicycles, luggage and strollers, according to the T.

Fare gates will be introduced to passengers incrementally, with more expected to be in service as testing is completed. Conductors will also still check tickets on board trains to verify travel zones, the T said.

Passengers can use the following types of tickets to exit and enter the gates: the mTicket app, CharlieCards and CharlieTickets with printed zones, $10 weekend paper tickets, Amtrak tickets, and active military IDs. Stored value CharlieCards for the bus and subway are not accepted at commuter rail fare gates, and commuter rail fare gates cannot accept payment by contactless debit/credit card, phone or watch with a mobile wallet.

“The new fare gates at South Station – one of the busiest travel hubs in the Northeast – is another demonstration to our riders that we are committed to ensuring fares are collected and reinvested into the transit system to better serve the public,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.

Fare gates opened at North Station in 2022, and fare gates are also planned to open at Back Bay Station and Ruggles Station in 2026.

“Combined with upgrades to on-board sales and record conductor scans, Keolis is collecting more Commuter rail revenue than ever before on behalf of the MBTA,” said Keolis General Manager John Killeen.