Coop. Bank of Cape Cod Restructures Business Banking Division

Noting an increasing demand for its lending products, The Cooeprative Bank of Cape Cod has made two promotions and hired a former member of its staff to its business banking division.

Allyson Brainson and Robert Carey received the promotions while Donald Robicheau returned to the bank.

“At The Coop, we know that behind every business is a story—of passion, hard work, and a vision for the future,” said Lisa Oliver, chair, president, and chief executive officer of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. “By expanding our Business Banking team with experienced professionals who truly understand the needs of Cape businesses, we’re reinforcing our commitment to providing tailored financial solutions and local expertise that help businesses grow and thrive.”

Brainson, now first vice president and business banking market leader, will lead a dedicated team focused on supporting small businesses.

The bank said she has more than two decades of banking experience, and joined the bank in 2021. Her team will work closely with the bank’s retail branch teams to provide hands-on guidance and financial solutions for small business clients.

Carey, now first vice president and commercial banking market leader, will oversee a team of commercial relationship managers who specialize in helping businesses with complex financial needs. He joined the bank in 2013.

Robicheau returns to The Coop, where he previously served in roles such as treasury management officer and small business relationship manager.