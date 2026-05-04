Country Bank Upgrades Springfield Presence to Add Branch

Country Bank has opened a new branch in downtown Springfield’s most prominent development.

The bank celebrated with a grand opening ceremony for its new branch at 1500 Tower Square last week. Ware-based Country Bank now has 16 locations in Central and Western Massachusetts, including in Longmeadow, Wilbraham and Ludlow.

The Tower Square development, completed in 1970, is a 180,000-square-foot mall in downtown Springfield topped with a 29-story office tower and a Mariott-branded, 265-room hotel and conference center. Country Bank previously had a business loan office in the development.

“Since opening its doors, the Springfield team has been dedicated to delivering accessible, relationship‑driven banking while supporting the city’s diverse population, including tailored outreach and services for the Latino community and local business looking for a trusted banking partner,” the bank said in a statement. “The new location is designed to be welcoming, convenient, and rooted in the needs of the people it serves.”

The bank’s move drew praise from the city’s longtime mayor, citing its first-time homebuyer offerings, which were boosted last year. It launched a first-time homebuyer program that features no down-payment requirement and the bank pays for the homebuyers’ private mortgage insurance.

“From helping families and first-time homebuyers purchase their first home and build generational wealth, to helping business and non-profits reach financial goals, serve our community, and give back, we are happy to welcome Country Bank to Tower Square here in downtown Springfield,” Mayor Domenic. Sarno said in a statement.