Personnel File – No. 440

A Better City

Business-backed infrastructure advocacy organization A Better City announced Director of Climate, Energy and Resilience Yve Torrie was given the city of Boston’s Emerald Skyline Award as part of the city of Boston’s second annual Boston Climate Leader Awards.

City of Boston

The city of Boston announced that Diana Fernandez Bibeau, the former Boston Planning Department deputy chief of urban design, has been appointed as the city’s new commissioner of parks and recreation, with the added title of “chief of open space,” a new position, that will involve “using open spaces to build local resilience against climate change and meet the recreation and programming needs of Boston’s diverse communities,” the office of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in an announcement.

BOND

Medford-based construction management firm BOND announced it’s hired Michael Zeppieri as a vice president and its chief technology officer. He comes to BOND after 13 years in a variety of positions at Skanska.

Cape & Coast Bank

Hyannis-based Cape & Coast Bank said it’s hired Christine “CJ” Conrad to be its first chief client experience officer, overseeing digital banking, deposit operations, the bank’s customer call center and marketing. Conrad formerly held a senior vice president role at Somerville-based Middlesex Federal Savings.

DOC

Holyoke-based construction management and general contracting firm DOC (formerly known as Daniel O’Connell’s Sons) said it’s hired Pat Beadry as business development manager.

Gale Associates

Rockland-based engineering consultancy Gale Associates announced it’s hired Johan Rodriguez in its civil engineering group.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced it’s hired Stephen Gogolak as its new chief marketing officer. He joins Rockland Trust from First CItizens Bank, where he was senior vice president and director of digital banking.

Urban Edge

Boston community development corporation Urban Edge said it’s hired three new staffers: Kate Bennett as interim director of real estate, Claire Sokolowski as director of finance and Thomas Emery as asset manager. Bennett was formerly the longtime head of the Boston Housing Authority before retiring in 2023.

Washington Trust Company

Westerly, Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Company announced two new hires: Daniel Hagerty as a vice president of commercial banking, focused on C&I loans and Thomas Quinlan as a vice president of commercial banking, focusing on lending, deposit and cash-management or small businesses. The bank said both previously worked for “a Massachusetts-headquartered bank,” but Quinlan’s LinkedIn profile states he was formerly at HarborOne Bank and Eastern Bank. Hagerty lists no previous employers on his profile.