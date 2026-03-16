Country Bank Names New Chief Technology Officer

Country Bank has named Ryan Stepalavich its new chief technology officer.

Stepalavich’s resume boasts more than 26 years of information technology experience, including 14 years in financial services. His career in technology began when he supported local businesses with PC repair and technology services. Stepalavich then advanced into engineering and administration roles across multiple industries, including healthcare and banking.

“I’m thrilled to join Country Bank and to once again be part of a community banking environment where service, culture, and commitment to local communities truly matter,” Stepalavich said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the team to ensure our technology continues to support innovation, strengthen security, and enhance the experience for both our customers and team members.”

Prior to joining Country Bank, Stepalavich held technology leadership roles at Savings Institute Bank & Trust in Connecticut and most recently at the former Berkshire Bank. At Country Bank, he will lead the bank’s technology strategy and oversee initiatives that support customer-facing and staff-facing technologies.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to Country Bank,” Country Bank Chief Operating & Innovation Officer Marco Bernasconi said in a statement. “His extensive experience in financial technology and collaborative leadership approach will help us continue to strengthen our technology capabilities while supporting the innovative and customer-focused banking experience our communities expect.”

Stepalavich was with Boston-based Berkshire Bank for nearly seven years, leaving in December of 2025 according to his LinkedIn profile. The bank completed a merger with Brookline Bank to become Beacon Bank in the fall of 2025.