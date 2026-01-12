Cummings Properties Offering Discounted Leases at New Acquisition

Distress in the suburban office market provided an opportunity for Cummings Properties to add a vacant Bedford office park to its portfolio at a deep discount.

Woburn-based Cummings Properties plans to pass the savings along to tenants by offering triple-net leases as low as $9.50 per square foot for large commitments, President Eric Anderson said in a statement.

The 174 and 176 Middlesex Turnpike property includes a pair of connected office and research buildings totaling 330,000 square feet. Woburn-based Cummings Properties submitted the high bid of $5.6 million at an auction in December, the BBJ reported, and acquired the property, which previously sold for $93 million in 2012.

The 56-acre campus was completed in 2001.

Since submitting the high bid in December, Cummings has been conducting tours with potential full floor users as well as a potential tenant for the entire complex, Cummings Properties announced.

Cummings Properties’ portfolio spans 11 million square feet in 12 communities in the Boston suburbs.