Davis Sells Medford and Brighton Properties to Invesco JV

A joint venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings acquired a pair of self-storage facilities from The Davis Companies of Boston.

Both properties are operated by Extra Space Storage. The 970 Fellsway property sold for $30.4 million, according to a Middlesex County deed, and is located next to The Clayborn, Davis Companies’ 289-unit residential development that broke ground last fall.

The property totals nearly 81,000 square feet and was expanded by 297 units to 922 units after Davis acquired it in 2019. It is 84 percent leased.

The 235 North Beacon St. property totals 47,769 square feet and is 90 percent occupied. It was acquired by The Davis Companies in 2018 and expanded from 435 to 491 units. The sales price was $11 million, according to a Suffolk County deed.

Newmark represented The Davis Companies on the transactions.

“Both assets attracted interest due to their location, scale, and completed capital programs, providing a strong foundation for future ownership,” Newmark Vice Chairman Kenneth Cox said in a statement.