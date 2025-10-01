DCU Merger Gets Regulatory Approval

The nation’s credit union regulator has approved the proposed merger between Marlborough-based Digital Federal Credit Union and California-based First Tech Federal Credit Union.

Now that the National Credit Union Administration has given its nod, the next step is for First Tech members to vote on the idea, as the combined credit union will adopt DCU’s credit union charter. This member vote will be administered throughout October to December by a third-party vendor in accordance with First Tech’s bylaws. First Tech will also hold a special membership meeting to disclose the results.

If the merger is finalized, the new entity will have $28.7 billion in assets and serve nearly 2 million members with more than 50 branches across eight states. The combined organization will operate as First Tech Federal Credit Union.

DCU President and CEO Shruti Miyashiro will become president and CEO of the newly combined credit union. First Tech President and CEO Greg Mitchell will remain with First Tech through his planned retirement in December.

“Uniting the nation’s two leading technology-focused credit unions will create a forward-looking, member obsessed, digitally powered financial institution in the United States – a credit union that sets the standard for differentiated value,” Miyashiro said in a statement announcing the regulatory approval. “The newly combined credit union will accelerate our shared commitment to deliver the very best financial experience designed and delivered by the most talented employees in the industry.”

Following the anticipated approval of the member vote, the two organizations anticipate completing a legal merger on Jan. 1, 2026, while continuing to operate as DCU and First Tech pending completion of integration efforts.