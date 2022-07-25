Dedham Flex Property Trades for $134M

A Dedham property leased to tenants including General Dynamics and the American Red Cross has been sold to Invesco Real Estate for $134.1 million.

The 422,117-square-foot building at 100 Rustcraft Road is 100 percent occupied and includes a mix of lab, R&D and flex space, including clear heights up to 26 feet.

The sellers were Burlington-based RJ Kelly and Independencia Asset Management of Miami. The 53-acre property is located next to the Legacy Place development, Route 128 and the MBTA commuter rail’s Dedham Corporate Center station.

Newmark’s capital markets group represented the sellers and procured the buyer.