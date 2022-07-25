Quincy Center Offices Sold to City Realty

Brookline-based City Realty is placing an $18 million bet on Quincy Center’s continued revitalization with the purchase of a 132,000-square-foot office building in the heart of the downtown business district.

The property at 1515 Hancock St. is anchored by tenants including InteliCare, the Social Security Administration and the South Coastal Career Development.

The lobby of the 4-story structure is being updated to add seating and common areas.

“We believe Quincy Center provides companies the best of all worlds for their employees. It gives them the highway access and flexibility of a suburban office park along with the transit access and surrounding amenities of an urban office,” City Realty Managing Partner Steve Whalen said in a statement.

Hunneman Real Estate of Boston represented the seller. Cushman & Wakefield has been named leasing agent for available spaces ranging from 2,500 to 58,303 square feet.