Dedham Partnership Buys Medway Shopping Center

A partnership between two Dedham commercial real estate investors acquired a neighborhood retail center in Medway for $8 million.

Located on a 2-acre parcel, Gould’s Plaza at 74 Main St. includes 49,000 square feet of retail, office and medical office space.

The buyer is a joint venture of Tuccio Properties Group and Salvatore Capital Partners, both of Dedham.

The previous owner, VTT Management of Charleston, South Carolina, acquired the property in 2021 for $5.7 million.

“Medway is well positioned for strong growth, and the engaged community combined with the strategic location on Route 109 make it an attractive property,” Tuccio Properties Group owner and founder Andrew Tuccio said in a statement.

The plaza was originally developed in 1984.