Dedham Savings Names New President

Victoria Kane has been appointed as president at Dedham Savings, effective Sept. 1. Kane will become the 15th president in the institution’s nearly 200-year history and will be the first woman to hold this position.

“As I step into the role of President, I am honored by the trust placed in me to lead Dedham Savings into its next chapter. I look forward to connecting with our teams, our clients, and our communities,” Kane said in a statement. “Our journey includes collaboration, innovation, and growth, and together we will continue to leverage our knowledge and resources to deliver exceptional financial solutions to our clients.”

Kane is currently Dedham Savings’ and Charlesbridge, the bank’s holding company’s chief people officer, and has over 20 years of experience in banking. She is also active in the Massachusetts Bankers Association, currently serving on its diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

The news of Kane’s appointment comes as the current President and CEO Peter Brown will be retiring in December 2026. In preparation for his transition, Brown has worked closely with the bank’s board of directors to develop a detailed succession plan, and the board voted to appoint Kane to the role of president of Dedham Savings, starting Sept. 1, and chief executive officer upon Brown’s retirement.

“As a community bank, Dedham Savings is rooted in our clients, communities, and our colleagues who contribute to our success every day,” Brown said in a statement. “Victoria’s unique set of skills, her understanding of organizational dynamics, and business acumen make her the ideal person for this important role. She will be the Bank’s 15th President and will also have the important distinction of serving as the first female President in our nearly 200-year history.”