Housing Inventory Jumps in Several Mass. Housing Markets

As the fall housing market looms on the horizon, buyers will be able to take advantage of inventory increases in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts saw its single-family housing inventory increase by 2.17 percent year-over-year, to 7,380 properties for sale in July, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. Condo inventory in Massachusetts increased by 8 percent on a year-over-year basis. In July of 2025, there were 4,006 condos for sale.

While inventory is increasing throughout the state, Greater Boston actually saw its single-family inventory decrease by 1.07 percent to 3,593 properties for sale.

But, according to MAR, there were 3,711 condos for sale in Greater Boston in July 2025. This represents a 59.5 percent increase on a year-over-year basis, and around four months’ supply – a fact that observers say actually helped drag the median condo sale price down for the second month in a row in July.

“July can be a inconsistent month for real estate and the numbers this year show it,” Greater Boston Association of Realtors 2025 Mark Triglione said in a statement released by the trade group. “Typical residential real estate markers are down from June but strong compared to last July. Well priced properties continue to sell fast, for over asking price and with favorable terms for the seller. The single-family market has more inventory this year than last and some of it is staying on the market longer before an accepted offer. Savvy buyers are discovering value in properties that have been on the market for one to three weeks and it shows with twenty-two median days on market.”

Elsewhere across the state, there were 771 single-family homes and 286 condominiums for sale in the Cape Cod & Islands Multiple Listing Service in Barnstable County. In July of 2024, there were 707 single-family homes and 212 condos listed for sale, a 9.1 percent increase and a 34.9 percent increase year-over-year, respectively.

“Within the context of what the Cape market has looked like post-COVID – which is to say tight inventory and high prices, the market is noticeably shifting.” Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors President Todd Machnik said in a statement released by the group along with its monthly data report. “With more inventory on the market, listings are taking longer to sell and the percentage of listings selling for over asking price has dropped by 44.4% when compared to last July. Additionally, the percentage of listings with price changes is up 21.3% vs. July of 2024.”

“Proper pricing should be the top priority for homeowners listing their property. Buyers are passing over or waiting out listings that they feel are overpriced and are less willing to get into a bidding war. It’s not 2022 out there anymore.” he added.

Additionally, Worcester County saw single-family inventory increase by 10.4 percent to 1,038 properties for sale in July, according to MAR.

This inventory build-up is part of a trend seen more acutely across the country this spring and summer.

The median Americanl home that sold in July was on the market for 43 days, up from 35 days in 2024, according to a new report from Redfin. It’s the longest span for any July since 2015, Redfin said.

With homes lingering on the market, supply has returned to pre-pandemic levels in many markets outside the Northeast, giving buyers more options.

“After several years of tight inventory driving relentless price growth, we’re now seeing the opposite dynamic,” Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari said in a statement. “Home prices are falling in more U.S. metros than at any point since we began tracking this data in 2012, and the reason is simple: supply is significantly outpacing demand. If homeowners want to sell, they have to meet buyers where they are, which often means lowering prices. It’s a moment where patient, prepared buyers can find deals that simply weren’t possible a year ago.”