Destination XL Group Extends HQ Lease in Canton

In the largest industrial lease of 2025 in Greater Boston, big-and-tall apparel chain Destination XL Group signed a seven-year lease extension for its headquarters and distribution center in Canton.

The 51-year-old company, which changed its name from Casual Male in 2013, occupies 675,143 square feet at 555 Turnpike St., a 27-acre property.

The company extended its lease through January 2033, according to an SEC filing. The monthly base rent begins at $479,765 in February 2026 and increases 3 percent annually.

The landlord, Westbrook Partners, provided a $4.7 million improvement allowance. Westbrook Partners acquired the property in 2020 for $55 million.

The publicly-traded chain operates 1,961 stores and plans to open six additional stores during fiscal 2025. The company reported total sales of $105.5 million in the first quarter ending May 3.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Pete Whoriskey, Scott Gredler, and George O’Connor represented Destination XL in the negotiations.

Industrial tenants tallied 1.8 million square feet of renewals during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield research, representing the busiest quarter for renewals since 2020.