Developer Lists Downtown Block Under New Skyline Zoning 

Boston’s new downtown skyline zoning is starting to get traction from developers.

CBRE is listing the 1.1-acre property at 600 Washington St. as a rare opportunity to redevelop an entire city block.

A redevelopment of at least 840,000 square feet could be built as of right under the new Skyline zoning, according to a marketing flier.

Owned by Newton-based Northland Investment Corp., the 600 Washington St. property contains a vacant 7-story office building. A dozen state agencies used to occupied 230,000 square feet, prior to their leases’ expiration in 2024. Known as the Washington-Essex building, it totals 377,152 square feet and was completed in 1902.

CBRE says the potential redevelopment “offers a rare chance to shape the city skyline” because of its size, location and the density allowed under the new zoning.

The 600 Washington St. property is one of a handful of sites in the new Skyline zoning district that appear suitable for large-scale redevelopment.

Others include The Druker Company’s Corner Mall and The Abbey Group’s Lafayette City Center, and even the Massachusetts Department of Transportation building in Park Plaza.

CBRE’s Boston capital markets team led by Vice Chairman Scott Dragos is marketing the property.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the Skyline zoning last year over the objections of preservation groups and the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association, while receiving support from the Downtown Boston Alliance and some housing developers.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Chief of Planning Kairos Shen urged approval, citing the district’s central location, proximity to transit stations and the need to revitalize investment in neighborhoods suffering from declining office occupancy by boosting the downtown area’s residential population.

The rezoning covers Downtown Crossing, parts of the Financial District and Park Plaza, including some sites that could include building heights up to 700 feet.