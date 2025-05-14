Developer Proposes Condos Near Gillette Campus

A South Boston developer submitted plans for a condominium project replacing an office building near the Gillette campus.

Cedarwood Development is proposing 35 condominiums at the commercial property at 19-21 West Third St. The 6-story residential building would replace a 2-story office building and surface parking on the 7,752 square-foot site, according to a small project review application to the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

With its location less than two blocks from the MBTA’s Broadway station, the project fits the city of Boston’s goals of expanding housing supply near public transit, according to a notification letter from attorney George Morancy.

“The proposed density of 35 dwelling units is consistent with the neighborhood context while contributing meaningfully to the city’s housing production targets,” the letter states.

As proposed, the 36,246 square-foot project would still require Zoning Board of Appeal approval of nine deviations from the zoning code, including building height and minimum parking requirements. Cedarwood Development is proposing 10 parking spaces, compared with 44 required by the zoning code.

To comply with Boston’s inclusionary zoning policy, the building would include 17 percent income-restricted units, according to application materials. The estimated $13 million project would include an 821 square-foot commercial unit on the ground floor.

Gillette is in the early stages of permitting for redevelopment of its nearby 30-acre headquarters property. In April, Gillette submitted plans for a 5.7 million-square-foot mixed-use project.

In February, Cedarwood Development submitted a proposal for another South Boston redevelopment, replacing a former bank branch at 460 West Broadway with an apartment building containing a new home for the Boston Municipal Court’s South Boston division on the lower three floors.