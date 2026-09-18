Direct Federal Credit Union Launches Charitable Checking Product

Direct Federal Credit Union has launched a new checking product that will allow customers to support local charities with each debit card swipe.

Dubbed a “Direct Impact” checking account, the lender is appealing to customers who want to support causes they care about by using their debit card. As customers use their Direct Impact debit card, Direct Federal makes a donation tied to their everyday spending. According to the credit union, for every transaction, it will be donate a percentage of the interchange fee. The credit union has committed to a minimum of $5,000 to be donated to each charity this year.

“People make choices every day about where they shop, what they support and how they spend their money. We believe banking should be part of that conversation,” Direct Federal Credit Union Chief Experience Officer Kristen Johnson said in a statement. “Direct Impact Checking gives our members a simple way to turn everyday spending into meaningful support for organizations doing important work across Massachusetts, at no cost to themselves.”

Four organizations will receive donations through the card usage, Direct Federal said. PFLAG Greater Boston supports the LGBTQ community, families and allies. SAFE Coalition provides education, support and resource navigation for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder and mental health challenges, with a focus on prevention and recovery. The Ellie Fund provides non-medical support to breast cancer patients and their families. Raising A Reader Massachusetts helps parents and young children develop shared reading habits.

“We are proud to partner with four organizations that are making a difference in the lives of Massachusetts residents,” Johnson said in a statement. “Together, we’re showing that banking can be about more than where you keep your money. It can be banking with a purpose.”