BPDA Approves Dorchester, Brighton Developments

The owner of a Brighton commercial building received approval to add 42 apartments in a 3-story addition, while a Dorchester project will create 20 home ownership condominiums near the MBTA’s Ashmont station.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency board approved the two development projects at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The Brighton project is led by developer Sal Oweis, who has built residential projects in nine suburban communities, according to application materials submitted to the Boston Planning Department.

Estimated at $15 million, the project expands the property to nearly 30,000 square feet. The project includes 24 off-street parking spaces.

The building is 60 percent leased to nonprofit office and medical use tenants, according to the developers’ filing.

In Dorchester, developers Fernando Dalfior and Brad Cangiamila received approval for a 4-story, 19,959 square-foot condo building at 2062 Dorchester Ave. The project includes five off-street parking spaces and a resident roof deck.

2062 Dorchester Ave LLC, acquired the property in November 2022 for $900,000. It currently is occupied by a two-family home.