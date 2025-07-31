Eastern Bank Adds New Chief Impact Officer

The Eastern Bank Foundation has named Miriam Ortiz as its new chief impact officer. She replaces previous CIO and current CEO Turahn Dorsey.

“Miriam is an expert in all dimensions of our work, from organizational development to evaluation to nonprofit strategy and operations. More important than her knowledge in these areas is her leadership in community change work that has transformed lives,” Dorsey said in a statement. “We’re excited and grateful to have her on the Eastern Bank Foundation team.”

Ortiz will lead the foundation’s impact strategy, driving initiatives that promote economic mobility and inclusion across the communities it serves in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, while overseeing efforts in measurement, evaluation and learning. She brings over 15 years of cross-sector leadership experience in nonprofit management, training, workforce development and philanthropic strategy.

Ortiz was most recently senior director of education and training at Just A Start Corporation, a community development corporation offering community resources, affordable housing and training programs. She has also held operational leadership roles across the nonprofit sector, including at the Italian Home for Children and Centro Latino Inc., where she focused on programming for underserved communities, with a focus on adult learners and opportunity youth.

“I’m honored to join the Eastern Bank Foundation team and contribute to its leadership on deep, local community impact as well as advancing economic mobility,” Oritz said in a statement. “My career and work have consistently intersected with the foundation’s areas of focus on small businesses, housing, workforce development and early childhood development. I’m excited to bring this experience to help sustain and strengthen our impact strategy.”