The Gossip Report: Aug. 1, 2025

In this week’s fourth spot is a new build in Needham, featuring six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three-car garage. Upstairs there are five ensuite bedrooms; downstairs you’ll find a large rec room, media center, home gym and potential for sauna or wine cellar. The new owner can also enjoy the peaceful, private one-acre lot with a large patio and outdoor fireplace.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 11-18, 2025.

Price: $7,200,000

Buyer: Samkin RT

Seller: Jose A. Blanco and Jose A. Blanco RET

Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 9,738 square feet on 1.15 acres

Sold: 7/15/2025

Price: $6,500,000

Buyer: Michael Summersgill and Jill Waldner

Seller: Brianna A. Tripoli and Richard P. Ryan Trust-1995

Agent: Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty – Wellesley

Size: 11,412 square feet on 2.18 acres

Sold: 7/15/2025

Price: $5,450,000

Buyer: Three Seas NT

Seller: George W. Phillips and Phillips NT

Size: 4,670 square feet on .56 acres

Sold: 7/15/2025

Price: $5,350,000

Buyer: Derek Mohamed

Seller: Curragh Whitman LLC

Agent: Robert S. Ticktin, Hawthorn Properties

Size: 9,050 on 1 acre

Sold: 7/15/2025

Price: $5,225,000

Buyer: Cristal Clear LLC

Seller: Nilesh P. Undavia and Undavia Ritz RT

Agent: Myrna Rothman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate – Park Plaza

Size: 3,303 square feet

Sold: 7/18/2025