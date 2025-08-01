The Gossip Report: Aug. 1, 2025

In this week’s fourth spot is a new build in Needham, featuring six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three-car garage. Upstairs there are five ensuite bedrooms; downstairs you’ll find a large rec room, media center, home gym and potential for sauna or wine cellar. The new owner can also enjoy the peaceful, private one-acre lot with a large patio and outdoor fireplace.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 11-18, 2025.
1) 118 Woodland Road, Brookline
Price: $7,200,000
Buyer: Samkin RT
Seller: Jose A. Blanco and Jose A. Blanco RET
Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 9,738 square feet on 1.15 acres
Sold: 7/15/2025
2) 148 Highland St., Weston
Price: $6,500,000
Buyer: Michael Summersgill and Jill Waldner
Seller: Brianna A. Tripoli and Richard P. Ryan Trust-1995
Agent: Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty – Wellesley
Size: 11,412 square feet on 2.18 acres
Sold: 7/15/2025
3) 127 Wingaersheek Road, Gloucester
Price: $5,450,000
Buyer: Three Seas NT
Seller: George W. Phillips and Phillips NT
Size: 4,670 square feet on .56 acres
Sold: 7/15/2025
4) 43 Whitman Road, Needham
Price: $5,350,000
Buyer: Derek Mohamed
Seller: Curragh Whitman LLC
Agent: Robert S. Ticktin, Hawthorn Properties
Size: 9,050 on 1 acre
Sold: 7/15/2025
5) 2 Avery St #35E, Boston
Price: $5,225,000
Buyer: Cristal Clear LLC
Seller: Nilesh P. Undavia and Undavia Ritz RT
Agent: Myrna Rothman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate – Park Plaza
Size: 3,303 square feet
Sold: 7/18/2025