Eastern Bank Hires CRE Lender from Chase

Eastern Bank has hired Paul Davis as one of its new commercial real estate relationship managers.

Davis joins Eastern Bank from Chase Bank, and before that was with First Republic Bank prior to its failure and acquisition by Chase in 2023. At Chase, he was an executive director.

“Beyond his deep understanding of commercial real estate lending solutions from the perspective of multiple asset classes, whether for multi-family, industrial, mixed use, and more, Paul focuses on being there for his clients, both individually and through family offices,” Eastern Bank Chief Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone said in a statement. “We’re pleased to welcome him to Eastern as the newest member of our Boston-based commercial real estate lending team.”

At Chase, Davis oversaw a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of commercial real estate and construction lending projects, Eastern said, and managed relationships across private banking and wealth teams. He also previously held commercial real estate lending roles at Cambridge Savings Bank, The Village Bank, Anglo Irish Bank and Sovereign Bank. Eastern Bank said he brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role.

“I am excited to be a part of Eastern Bank’s team in serving the real estate community with local market knowledge, comprehensive lending solutions, and personalized service, and look forward to working closely with clients to help them achieve their goals,” Davis said in a statement.

Eastern has approximately $30.6 billion in assets.